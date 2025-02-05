After Hours event to be held in Paulding

VW independent staff/submitted information

PAULDING — Learn more about the Paulding Downtown Historic District by touring three renovated buildings at a free after-hours event on Wednesday, February 19.

The group Community Revitalizing Paulding (CoRP) is organizing the event, set to begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Branch Christian Fellowship on the east side of the square. The public is welcome to attend.

Following a brief presentation and refreshments, the after-hours event will proceed to the Union Bank at the corner of Perry and Main streets for a similar program and will conclude at Grounded Coffee & Crumbs one door east of the bank.

Members of CoRP’s Wednesday History Group, which researched all the district’s buildings as part of the historic district application process, is helping to coordinate the after-hours. They are developing brochures for each of the three locations, containing vintage and new photographs with interesting information.

The after-hours will help launch a campaign to raise funds to install two unique signs marking the Downtown Historic District, designated last spring by the National Register of Historic Places. The signs will make passersby aware that they are entering the Historic District as they approach the downtown on U.S. 127 from the north and south.

CoRP is working with Ohio’s Sewah Studios, which creates the state historical markers, to design the two signs. Each metal plaque will measure 18 inches wide by 24 inches tall and be mounted on an aluminum post. The total cost for manufacturing and delivery is approximately $5,000. CoRP must have the funds before ordering the signs.

The Village of Paulding has agreed to install both signs and will consult on the exact placement to comply with sign regulations.

CoRP anticipates the signs will increase awareness of the new historic district, draw visitors to the community, attract new businesses and encourage interest in renovation and preservation. CoRP is considering additional public events in the near future.

CoRP is a 501c3 nonprofit group. To contribute to the sign fund, donations may be sent to 101 E. Main St., Paulding, 45879.