Area hospital restricting visitors

Submitted information

COLDWATER — The State of Ohio is experiencing widespread influenza. At Mercer Health, we are seeing influenza patients in our outpatient areas, as well as patients that have been admitted for care and treatment related to influenza. As a precaution, visitors are being limited at Mercer County Community Hospital effective Wednesday, February 5.

Mercer County Community Hospital is restricting all visitors under the age of 14, except siblings visiting the Childbirth Center.

Adult patients are permitted one visitor at a time.

Anyone exhibiting signs of cold or flu symptoms (e.g. fever, cough, sore throat) and not seeking treatment, should not visit.

In addition, the hospital is requesting patients in at Mercer Health outpatient clinics and provider offices limit the accompaniment of additional individuals during appointments.

The restrictions are being implemented to protect patients, especially those with compromised immune systems from further illness, protect visitors from exposure to influenza, and to help keep staff members healthy. The visiting restrictions will remain in place to protect staff and the community until the number of influenza cases in Mercer County and the surrounding areas decrease. For the most current information, visit www.mercer-health.com.