Chamber awards…

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce held its Annual Dinner and Awards last Wednesday at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds Junior Fair Building. Attendees enjoyed a thrilling night of video horseracing while enjoying a delicious dinner, drinks, and recognition of some area businesses.

Brian Renner, President and CEO of First Federal Van Wert received the 2025 Van Wert Chamber of Commerce Ray Miller Award, which recognizes a local resident who demonstrates a strong commitment to the community through volunteer work, participation in civic organizations including the Chamber, and outstanding service to the Van Wert area.

Pictured above are Mark Verville, Brian Renner and Seth Baker. Photos submitted

OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital received the 2025 Van Wert Chamber of Commerce Crystal Image Award, which is given to a Chamber member business that has demonstrated leadership through productive, focused, and positive contributions within the Van Wert community. Accepting the award on their behalf was Jim Ahlersmsyer, Director of Physicians Practices.

“We are thrilled to honor these two worthy recipients and salute them for the support they continue to give in service to our community, Van Wert Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mark Verville said. “We would also like to thank our event sponsors and attendees for making the event a memorable evening.”