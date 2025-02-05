Local man sentenced, other hearings held in local court

VW independent staff

A total of 17 criminal hearings were held between Thursday, January 30, and Wednesday, February 5, in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Judge Martin D. Burchfield presided over all but one of the cases.

Sentencings

In a case heard by Visiting Judge James Brogan on January 30, David Bradford, 55, of Van Wert, entered a guilty plea to a prosecutor’s bill of information to a single count of attempted gross sexual imposition, a fourth degree felony. Bradford was then sentenced to five years of probation, was ordered to have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, have no contact with the victim and no unsupervised contact with minors under the age of 13. In addition, he must register as a Tier II sex offender, which means he must register his address twice a year for 25 years. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine and court costs.

Judge Brogan was appointed to the case by the Ohio Supreme Court and Defiance attorney Peter R. Seibel was appointed as a special prosecuting attorney by Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva Yarger, because Bradford’s wife is Van Wert County Auditor.

In a separate case, after failing intervention in lieu of conviction for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony, Skylar Imlar, 20, of Van Wert was sentenced to 110 days jail with credit for 53 days already served. He was also ordered to pay court costs.

Bobby Burnett, 30, of Venedocia, was sentenced to 83 days in jail on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, fifth degree felonies, and was given credit for 82 days already served. He was also sentenced to six months at the CTF in Toledo, three years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date, and 100 hours of community service for non-support of dependents, a fifth degree felony. He must undergo substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay court costs.

Bond/probation violations

Donald Lewis, 60, of Van Wert, violated his bond and probation by having weapons and drug paraphernalia in his possession. Judge Burchfield set new bond at $25,000 cash or surety and scheduled sentencing for 3:30 p.m. Thursday, February 20.

Adam Stripe, 47, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by failing to report to probation. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-tria conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. February 26.

Plea changes

Arturo Coon, 36, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to burglary, a third degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 9 a.m. March 26.

Randal Michaelson, 35, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to assault, a fourth degree felony. Sentencing was scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 19.

Nicholas Tarbet, 29, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a felony of the fourth degree. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 10 a.m. March 19.

Milo Holt, Jr., 26, of Van Wert, entered a plea of guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information for aggravated assault, a fourth degree felony. He also changed his plea to guilty to former charges of possession of heroin and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, both fifth degree felonies. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. March 26.

Judicial release

Jeffery Welker, 58, of Ohio City, appeared on a motion for judicial release from prison. Following the hearing, his motion was granted and Welker was released from prison and placed on three years of community control, up to six months at CTF in Toledo, and 30 days in jail at later date. He is to posess no alcohol or drugs without prescriptions, undergo substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay costs.

Arraignment

Gage Maples, 25, of Lima, entered a not guilty plea to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a first degree misdemeanor. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety, and Maples was ordered not to drive motor vehicle if released. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. February 26.

Time waivers

Hunter Pool, 30, of Greenfield, Indiana, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. February 26.

Nicholas Burgoon, 25, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. March 19.

Braxton Dorsett, 27, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. March 19.

Alicia Funkhouser, 36, of Willshire, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare her case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. February 26.

Elizabeth Hoersten, 40, of Lima, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare her case.. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. March 26.

Jesse Stemen, 36, of Willshire, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. February 26.