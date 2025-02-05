Senior Night celebration…

The Crestview Lady Knights finished off their regular season and Senior Night with a 49-44 victory over Liberty-Benton on Tuesday. The Knights were led in scoring by their three seniors. Ellie Kline finished with 17 points, Kennedy Crider scored 15 points and Josie Kulwicki added 13 points on their special night. Crestview finished the regular season 19-3 and 6-1 in NWC. The Knights will host Antwerp in the Division VI sectional semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Pictured above is Kaci Gregory (3), who raced by Liberty-Benton defenders. Pictured below are Kennedy, Kulwicki and Kline. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent