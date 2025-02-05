Statewide Ford donates to BDC

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Business Development Corporation of Van Wert County (BDC) has announced a generous donation from Statewide Ford which supports the organization’s mission to foster economic growth within the community.

“Statewide Ford is proud to support the BDC’s efforts to strengthen our local economy,” said Brad Greve, VP/Owner. “We believe in investing in the future of Van Wert, and the BDC plays a crucial role in attracting new businesses, supporting existing ones, and creating a thriving community.”

Pictured from left to right are Andy Czajkowski, Statewide Ford Dealer Principal; John White, BDC Capital Campaign Manager, and Brad Greve, Statewide Ford VP/Owner. Photo submitted

The BDC utilizes its resources to attract new businesses to the region, assist existing businesses in expanding their operations, and foster a robust business environment. This support from Statewide Ford will enable the BDC to continue supporting entrepreneurship, attracting new businesses and assisting existing businesses.

“This generous donation will have a direct and positive impact on the economic vitality of Van Wert County, said John White, Capital Campaign Manager at the BDC. “We are grateful for Statewide Ford’s partnership and their belief in our shared vision for a prosperous future.”

The Business Development Corporation of Van Wert County (BDC) is a non-profit organization that fosters economic growth and development in Van Wert County. The BDC attracts and retains businesses through strategic initiatives and partnerships, creates jobs, and enhances the community’s well-being.