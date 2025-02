Student Council donation…

The Van Wert High School Student Council recently donated a check for over $450 to the Van Wert VFW Post #5803. These donations came from the military appreciation night sale of shirts. The Student Council thanked the VFW for all they do for the local veteran community. Pictured above: Student Council seniors Robbie Gamble, Mia Rager and Meredith Crummey along with Ashley Showalter representing the VFW. Photo submitted