Winter Weather Advisory issued by NWS

VW independent staff

The National Weather Service Northern Indiana has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of northwest Ohio, including Van Wert County, and all of northeast Indiana from 7 p.m. tonight until 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Freezing rain is expected and total ice accumulations could range from five hundreths of an inch to around one tenth of an inch.

NWS said difficult travel conditions are possible and hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. Conditions may also lead to school delays and/or closings. Be prepared for slippery roads and slow down and use caution while driving.

If going outside, watch your first few steps on stairs, sidewalks and driveways, as these surfaces could be icy and slipperty, increasing the risk of a fall and injury.