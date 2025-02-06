Cougar wrestlers fall to Shawnee

VW independent sports/submitted information

LIMA — Shawnee edged Van Wert 40-36 in a WBL dual match on Thursday. The loss pushed Van Wert’s WBL record to 3-5. Individual results are listed below.

190 – Drew Neidemire (S) won by forfeit

215 – Gabriel Jamison (S) pinned (1:53) Ben Verville (VW)

285 – Breese Bollenbacher (VW) won by forfeit

106 – Owen Bates (VW) pinned (2:51) Dylan Melson (S)

113 – Heath Calvelage (VW) won by forfeit

120 – Tate Ditto (S) 16-1 technical fall over Ryan Wallace (VW)

126 – Kestahn Jones (S) pinned (5:26) Tristan Hoehn (VW)

132 – Renson Spear (VW) won by forfeit

138 – Carter Bledsoe (VW) pinned (1:17) Alec Querry (S)

144 – Briggs Wallace (VW) 4-2 decision over Alejandro Reyes (S)

150 – Skylar Whitaker (S) pinned (:45) Ben Hamilton (VW)

157 – Alex Benner (VW) 12-11 decision over Ryan Music (S)

165 – Braeden Stiles (S) pinned (3:58) Auston Welker (VW)

175 – Zach Kreider (S) 16-0 technical fall over Max Heuerman (VW)

The Cougars are back in action in the final home and WBL match of the year on Tuesday when they host Kenton.