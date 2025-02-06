Girls recap: Cougars, Lancers in action

VW independent sports

Shawnee 49 Van Wert 37

Van Wert’s regular season ended with a 49-37 home loss to Shawnee on Thursday.

The Cougars led by one, 7-6 after the first quarter but trailed 24-20 at halftime. The Indians outscored the hosts 15-8 in the third quarter and entered the final period with a 39-28 advantage.

Jazzlyn Florence led Van Wert with 15 points, including six in the third quarter. She also converted 6-of-7 foul shot attempts. Katie DeAmicis and Amaya Dowdy each added seven points for the Cougars. Shawnee’s Cadence Wilson led all scorers with 27 points, including 12 in the third quarter.

Van Wert (3-19, 0-9 WBL) will face Wauseon on the road in the Division IV sectional finals at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Lincolnview 55 Delphos Jefferson 48

Lincolnview (13-9, 3-4 NWC) ended the regular season on a high note with a 55-48 win over Delphos Jefferson on Thursday.

Emerson Walker led all scorers with 23 points, Kassidy Hammons added 12 points and Ashlyn Price finished with 11 points. Kyah Kimmett led Delphos Jefferson with 14 points, followed by Claire Brinkman (11) and Claire Stokes (10).

The Wildcats (9-12, 2-5 NWC) led 13-10 after the first quarter, but Walker sparked the Lancers with an eight point second quarter and Lincolnview led 30-27 at halftime. Delphos Jefferson led 44-40 after three quarters, but Lincolnview used a 15-4 fourth quarter scoring advantage to seal the win.

Delphos Jefferson will play one more regular season game, vs. Wayne Trace on Saturday, while Lincolnview will face Allen East on the road in the Division VI sectional finals on Saturday, February 15.