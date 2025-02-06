Klopfenstein supports Ag appreciation

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representatives Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) and Bob Peterson (R-Sabina) recently reintroduced the Ag. Appreciation Act from the 135th General Assembly.

This legislation will codify the following important agriculture days in state law:

Roy Klopfenstein

FFA Week, the last full week of February

4-H Week, the week ending in the second Saturday of March

Ohio Soil Health Week, the second full week of November

Stormwater Awareness Week, the first full week of October

Agriculture Day, March 21

Farmer’s Day, October 12

“These commemorative days will serve as a way to teach the next generation the importance of agriculture and encourage them to pursue careers in one of Ohio’s largest industries,” Klopfenstein said.

“I am excited to honor and recognize Ohio’s Agriculture Industry on these special days and hope Ohioans will appreciate the food fiber and fuel produced by farmers every day,” Peterson said.

Agriculture is Ohio’s number one industry, having an economic impact of more than $100 billion and employing one out seven Ohioans. Additionally, Ohio is home to more than 75,000 farms, 90 percent of which are family owned.

Klopfenstein represents Ohio’s 82nd District, which includes all of Van Wert, Paulding, and Putnam counties and the southern portion of Defiance County. Peterson represents the 91st District, which includes all of Fayette, Highland and Pike Counties and western Ross County.