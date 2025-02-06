State: be safe during Super Bowl weekend

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — With Ohioans finalizing plans to enjoy Super Bowl Sunday with friends and family this weekend, the Divisions of Liquor Control and Cannabis Control remind adults to prioritize safety, social responsibility and responsible consumption. Whether you plan on hosting friends or gathering at your local establishment, setting a tone of safety and responsibility helps to ensure an enjoyable experience for everyone.

“As excitement builds for Super Bowl Sunday, we encourage all Ohioans to celebrate responsibly,” said DOLC Superintendent Jackie DeGenova. “Our goal is to foster safe and enjoyable celebrations, whether by promoting responsible alcohol consumption, providing creative non-alcoholic options, or emphasizing safe transportation planning. As gameday approaches, we urge Ohioans to always keep safety and responsibility at the forefront of their minds.”

“It’s vitally important that any adult who chooses to use cannabis products understands the responsibility and obligation they have to use good judgement to help ensure the safety of those around them,” said DCC Superintendent Jim Canepa. “Whether it’s on Super Bowl Sunday or any other day of the year, cannabis products must stay out of the hands of minors, and adults who choose to use these products should always do so in a responsible, safe and legal manner.”

Party attendees should:

Plan ahead — Before consuming alcohol, decide who will be your designated driver or arrange for a ride-share service. Never drink or use cannabis and drive.

Stay hydrated and nourished — Drink water between alcoholic beverages and eat plenty of food to stay balanced during the game.

Follow the rules — Obey Ohio’s open container laws and respect boundaries for Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas (DORAs) if attending public events.

Hosts should:

Offer alcohol-free options — Consider serving a selection of mocktails or other non-alcoholic beverages to accommodate all guests.

Provide food and support — Ensure plenty of food is available and be ready to assist guests with safe transportation if needed.

Be mindful — Never serve alcohol to anyone under the age of 21 or guests who are visibly intoxicated. In addition, using non-medical cannabis under the age of 21 is prohibited, and providing cannabis to minors can lead to fines and possible jail time. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) can adversely affect developing brains, which continue maturing until the age of 25. Preventing access to cannabis products by children and teens is critical in protecting their safety and health.

Liquor permit holders should:

Check IDs — Always verify that customers are 21 or older before selling and serving alcohol.

Act responsibly — Monitor guests for signs of intoxication and refuse service when needed.

Follow legal guidelines — The use of non-medical cannabis in public spaces is a minor misdemeanor in Ohio, and state law prohibiting smoking or vaping in public indoor spaces also applies to cannabis. Since marijuana is still federally considered to be a controlled substance, the restrictions of Ohio Administrative Code 4301:1-1-52 remain in effect, which prohibits the use of marijuana in liquor permit premises.

“Super Bowl Sunday is about making memories and enjoying the excitement of the game,” DeGenova said. “By making mindful decisions and planning ahead, we can ensure a great time while protecting the safety of our guests and communities.