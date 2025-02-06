UT bound!
Kendra Deehring, a record setting sprinter at Van Wert High School, has signed a letter of intent to run track for the University of Toledo Rockets. Photo submitted
POSTED: 02/06/25 at 10:32 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports
