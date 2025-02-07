Arrest made in fatal drug case

VW independent staff

A Van Wert woman was jailed Thursday on charges of involuntary manslaughter, corruption of another with drugs and possession of drugs, schedule III, IV and V.

April Diltz

Records show April Diltz, 46, was arrested by the Van Wert Police Department, then was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

According to a report supplied by Van Wert Police Chief Douglas Weigle, the charges against Diltz are tied to the July 3, 2024 death of a relative. The report states that she and the relative were in a motel room in the city and were using drugs. The relative overdosed and passed away. Officers obtained a search warrant for the room and seized suspected drugs and paraphernalia. The report stated that Diltz later admitted the drugs were hers.

Involuntary manslaughter is a first degree felony, while corruption of another with drugs is a second degree felony, and possession of drugs is a fourth degree felony.

As of Friday morning, it wasn’t clear when Diltz would make an initial court appearance.