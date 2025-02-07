Central retirees meet…

Submitted information

Central Insurance retirees and guests held their first luncheon for 2025 on January 22 at Pizza Hut in Van Wert. Attendance was lower than normal due to single digit temperatures.

The group talked and caught up on everyone’s activities since the holidays. The group invited CHP Home Care & Hospice to speak to about services provided. Cindy Sinning and Aly Ballio concentrated on giving details for the CHP Adult Day Care. CHP provided valuable information about their services and it was very much appreciated.

The following were in attendance: front row seated (left to right): Nancy Wollenhaupt, Luanne Watson (guest), Paula Giessler-Scott, Sharon Baer, Patty Kiehl, Linda Holden. Back row (left to right) Cindy Sinning, CHP RN (guest), Aly Ballio, CHP Adult Day Care Coordinator (guest), Dewaine Johnson, Chuck White, Doug Watson, Terry Knebel, Phil Steinen, Vivian Langhals, and Sue Karst.

The group meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month and the next luncheon will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 26. All retirees and guests are invited to meet at Pizza Hut, located at 735 W Ervin Road in Van Wert. The guest speaker for February will be Kevin Matthews, Executive Director from the Van Wert County Council on Aging. This will be another valuable meeting. All retirees are encouraged to attend.