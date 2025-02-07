Friday night basketball scoreboard
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school basketball games played on Friday, February 7.
GMC
Ayersville 48 Antwerp 46
Paulding 56 Fairview 50
Tinora 45 Hicksville 37
Wayne Trace 47 Edgerton 33
MAC
Delphos St. John’s 71 New Bremen 50
Marion Local 55 Coldwater 48
Minster 65 New Knoxville 32
St. Henry 44 Parkway 34
Versailles 55 Fort Recovery 41
NWC
Columbus Grove 52 Bluffton 42
Delphos Jefferson 59 Lincolnview 58
Lima Central Catholic 53 Crestview 50
Spencerville 55 Allen East 46
PCL
Kalida 54 Miller City 49
Ottoville 49 Continental 32
WBL
Defiance 57 Bath 39
Elida 47 Wapakoneta 37
Ottawa-Glandorf 51 Celina 42
Shawnee 82 Van Wert 69
St. Marys Memorial 65 Kenton 48
