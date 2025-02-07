Friday night basketball scoreboard

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school basketball games played on Friday, February 7.

GMC

Ayersville 48 Antwerp 46

Paulding 56 Fairview 50

Tinora 45 Hicksville 37

Wayne Trace 47 Edgerton 33

MAC

Delphos St. John’s 71 New Bremen 50

Marion Local 55 Coldwater 48

Minster 65 New Knoxville 32

St. Henry 44 Parkway 34

Versailles 55 Fort Recovery 41

NWC

Columbus Grove 52 Bluffton 42

Delphos Jefferson 59 Lincolnview 58

Lima Central Catholic 53 Crestview 50

Spencerville 55 Allen East 46

PCL

Kalida 54 Miller City 49

Ottoville 49 Continental 32

WBL

Defiance 57 Bath 39

Elida 47 Wapakoneta 37

Ottawa-Glandorf 51 Celina 42

Shawnee 82 Van Wert 69

St. Marys Memorial 65 Kenton 48