COA plans five trips for this year

Submitted information

The Van Wert Council on Aging has announced five trips for 2025, designed to offer great experiences for those who enjoy one-day bus tours. The trips are open to anyone 18 and older. Residency in Van Wert County is not required.

April 30 – Travel to the Creation Museum located in Petersburg, Kentucky

June 26 – Enjoy a pleasant River Cruise in Downtown Detroit, Michigan

August 12 – Enjoy a lovely day in Historic Frankenmuth, Michigan

October 22 – Travel to Ohio Star Theater in Sugarcreek, Ohio to watch the play “The Road to Damascus”

December 11 – Travel to Mansfield and tour the BibleWalk Wax Museum, Kings County Market and Kingswood Gardens.

For trip pricing and information, visit coavw.org or call the Council on Aging at 419.238.5011.