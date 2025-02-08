Council to finalize safety improvements, talk raises

Law Director John Hatcher, Council President Thad Eikenbary and Council Clerk Stephanie Phillips will be in attendance at Monday night’s meeting. Scott Truxell/VW independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

With an eye on making a portion of S. Washington St. safer for school children to cross, Van Wert City Council is expected to take a final vote on two pieces of key legislation.

When council members meet on Monday, they’ll hear a third reading of an ordinance reducing the speed limit from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour on S. Washington St., from the intersection of South Ave. north through the intersection of Sycamore St.

A second ordinance to increase sight lines by removing the first parking space on the east side of the street, south of the intersection of S. Washington at E. Crawford St., will also have its third and final reading. The parking space has already been removed, but legislation is is required to make it official.

The changes are being made in response to a request from a city woman, Meghan Klinger-Dallas, whose young son was hit by a car last November while crossing the street at the intersection of E. Crawford St. and S. Washington St. The boy suffered serious injuries and during a council meeting in late December, Klinger-Dallas asked council to improve pedestrian safety at the intersection and spoke of issues with signal response times and cars parking near the crosswalk. At the time of the request, Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming noted timing buttons had been adjusted to allow more time for children to cross the street at the E. Crawford St./Washington St. intersection.

Monday night’s agenda also includes various reports from city administrators and council committee heads.

At the end of the meeting, council members are expected to go into executive session to discuss possible raises for the next term (see related story here). No decision or vote will be taken during or immediately after the closed door meeting.

Monday’s meeting will begin at 6:30 in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St. Council meetings are streamed live on the city’s website then archived for on-demand viewing.