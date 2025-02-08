Real estate tax deadline is Wednesday

VW independent staff/submitted information

A final reminder that the due date payment of first half Van Wert County real estate taxes is Wednesday, February 12. The Treasurer’s Office in the Van Wert County Courthouse is open on Mondays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The office accepts payments in the form of check, cashier’s check, money order and credit or debit cards. A processing fee of 2.5 percent will be charged for all card payments by the credit card processor. An electronic check payment is an option for those paying multiple parcels and by visiting the treasurer’s website, allowing up to ten parcels to be paid for in the same transaction. The processing fee for the complete service is $1.50. Those who prefer to pay in cash may take their bill in its entirety, along with your payment, to The First Bank of Berne, 102 Christopher Crossing, Van Wert. The First Bank of Berne will only accept full payment and only through the due date of February 12. Partial payments will not be accepted.

Credit card, debit card, and electronic check payments may be made online by visiting the county website at www.vanwertcountyohio.gov and clicking on Treasurer’s Office. If you would like to make a payment over the phone, call 844.419.0200. You will need your parcel number, which is located on your bill, for over the phone payments.

Anyone with questions regarding their bill should call the office staff between the above business hours at 419.238.5177.