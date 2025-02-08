Students of the Month

Crestview Elementary recently named its Students of the Month sponsored by Van Wert Cinemas. Students making the Knight Leader Board each month will be put into a drawing for a free 30-day pass to the movie theater for their entire family. Van Wert Cinemas January Students of the Month are: Emory Bartz, Hadley Gamble, Maverick Foreman, Pierce Tate, Jenson Holden, Haylen Patoon, Evelyn Beougher, Xavier Berning, Tony Crawford, and Avery Owens. Photo submitted