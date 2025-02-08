The Van Wert County Courthouse

Crestview Elementary recently named its Students of the Month sponsored by Van Wert Cinemas. Students making the Knight Leader Board each month will be put into a drawing for a free 30-day pass to the movie theater for their entire family. Van Wert Cinemas January Students of the Month are: Emory Bartz, Hadley Gamble, Maverick Foreman, Pierce Tate, Jenson Holden, Haylen Patoon, Evelyn Beougher, Xavier Berning, Tony Crawford, and Avery Owens. Photo submitted

