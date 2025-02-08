Tough night for Knights, Lancers, Cougars

VW independent sports

Lima Central Catholic 53 Crestview 50

LIMA — Crestview’s 13-game winning streak came to an end with a 53-50 loss to Lima Central Catholic on Friday. The loss also dropped the Knights from a three-way tie with Spencerville and Columbus Grove for first in the NWC.

Lima Central Catholic led wire-to-wire. Jordan Priddy scored 10 of his game high 19 points in the opening quarter and the Thunderbirds (13-6, 5-2 NWC) led 16-12 at the end of the period. Priddy added five more in the second quarter and the hosts led 32-21 at halftime. Braxton Leeth and Hayden Perrott each hit a trey in the third quarter and Wren Sheets added four points and the Knights trailed 42-35 entering the fourth quarter. Sheets added six more points in the final stanza and finished with a team high 14 points and 10 rebounds. Tommy Heffner added 11 points for the Knights, including five in the first quarter.

Lincolnview’s Max Hammons (2) scored 20 points against Delphos Jefferson. Photo courtesy of Hannah Young

Crestview (15-4, 4-2 NWC) will travel to Coldwater tonight.

Delphos Jefferson 59 Lincolnview 58

DELPHOS — For the second straight Friday night, Lincolnview suffered a heartbreaking one point loss.

A week after falling to Allen East 53-52, the Lancers lost to Delphos Jefferson 59-58, when Karder Agner hit the game winner as time expired. The winning bucket capped off a 35 point night for Agner, who hit 16 of his 18 shot attempts.

Lincolnview (5-14, 0-6 NWC) led 15-13 at the end of the first quarter and 27-26 at halftime. The Wildcats (6-13, 1-5 NWC) had a one point advantage, 45-44 after three quarters. As a team, Delphos Jefferson shot 24-of-41 (59 percent) from the floor

The Lancers had a balanced scoring attack. Max Hammons finished with 20 points, Gavin Evans added 13 points, Chayse Overholt tallied 10 points and Kreston Tow had nine points. Lincolnview shot a respectable 46 percent from the floor (23-of-50).

Both teams will return to action tonight. Lincolnview will travel to Paulding and Delphos Jefferson will host Wayne Trace.

Shawnee 82 Van Wert 69

LIMA — Shawnee raced out to a 15-0 lead and that proved to be too much for Van Wert to overcome, as the Indians claimed at least a share of the Western Buckeye League championship with an 82-69 win over the Cougars on Friday.

Van Wert first bucket didn’t come until the 3:43 mark of the opening quarter, when Griff McCracken nailed a triple. However, Shawnee (17-2, 8-0 WBL) seemingly scored at will and at one point was 10-of-12 shooting in the opening period. By the end of the quarter, the Indians led 30-13, with brothers Beckett Bertke and Trevick Bertke combining for 22 points.

Shawnee’s lead grew to as many as 25 in the second quarter, as Trevick Bertke, a 6-7 sophomore guard, scored 13 points in the quarter and had three slam dunks in the period. Van Wert’s Zach Crummey scored 10 points in the quarter, and the Cougars trailed 49-30 at the break. Bertke added eight more points in the third quarter and finished with 30. Halfway through the period, Van Wert trimmed the deficit to 13, 57-44, but Shawnee answered with a 10-0 run that helped the Indians to a 70-48 lead at the end of the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Xavier Kelly hit three triples and went on to lead the Cougars with 17 points. Crummey finished with 16 points and McCracken added 15 points, all on treys. Beckett Bertke finished with 24 for Shawnee and Jagger Hutchins added 10 points.

Van Wert (8-11, 4-4 WBL) will play at St. Henry tonight.