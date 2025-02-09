Bowler of the Year!

Van Wert’s Reagan Horine was named the WBL Bowler of the Year at the league tournament at Plaza Lanes in Celina. Horine finished with a 138-211-234 series and the Cougars finished as the runner-up to Wapakoneta. Lindsay Say was named third team All-WBL and Makayla Wannamacher was named honorable mention All-WBL. The boys’ team also finished as the runner-up to Wapak and Tristan Blackmore led the way with a 208-234-161-603 series. He was named honorable mention All-WBL, teammate Logan Sutton was named second team All-WBL and Christian Thatcher earned third team All-WBL accolades. Photo submitted