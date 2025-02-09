The Van Wert County Courthouse

Bowler of the Year!

Van Wert’s Reagan Horine was named the WBL Bowler of the Year at the league tournament at Plaza Lanes in Celina. Horine finished with a 138-211-234 series and the Cougars finished as the runner-up to Wapakoneta. Lindsay Say was named third team All-WBL and Makayla Wannamacher was named honorable mention All-WBL. The boys’ team also finished as the runner-up to Wapak and Tristan Blackmore led the way with a 208-234-161-603 series. He was named honorable mention All-WBL, teammate Logan Sutton was named second team All-WBL and Christian Thatcher earned third team All-WBL accolades. Photo submitted

