Brian Keith Rolsten, 67, of rural Van Wert passed away Saturday morning, February 8, 2025, at his home.

Brian was born on December 3, 1957, in Van Wert the son of James L. and Phyllis L. (Clark) Rolsten who survive in Convoy.

Brian Rolsten

Other family survivors include his two children, Sarah (Brandon) Worden and Philip C. (Sarah) Rolsten of Convoy; four grandchildren, Liam and Finn Worden and Cora and Maverick Rolsten; a sister, Natalie (John) Hickey of Chicago, Illinois, and two brothers, Brent (Melodie) Rolsten of Virginia and Kent (Julie) Rolsten of Van Wert.

Brian was a 1976 graduate of Crestview High School where he was active in sports and F.F.A. He was a member of Calvary Evangelical Church. He had worked at Aeroquip then was an owner operator truck driver for GLM. He also enjoyed working on the family farm and traveled with the Evangels as the sound technician for a number of years. He spent much of his time following his grandkids’ activities.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, February 14, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Clark Williman officiating. There will be calling hours from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, February 13, at the funeral home.

