U.S. 30 crash…

One person was injured during a single vehicle accident on westbound U.S. 30, about a mile from the Lincoln Highway exit. It happened at approximately 4:20 p.m. Sunday. A pickup truck struck a guard rail and continued on for about 90 feet, tearing off the guard rail. The driver was trapped in the wreckage and Middle Point firefighters with mutual aid from Van Wert started the extrication process. The driver was removed and was transported to an undisclosed hospital. The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer