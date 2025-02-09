Wolph Foundation awards Crestview music department

Shown above (left to right) are: Crestview Elementary Principal Lindsay Breese, music teacher Lindsey Moore, and Karen Wolph and Janet Weihrauch, board members of The Joseph Wolph Foundation for Music Education. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY — The Joseph Wolph Foundation for Music Education presented a grant to Crestview Local Schools that will allow their music department to add three xylophones to the school’s musical instrument collection.

Karen Wolph and Janet Weihrauch, of the Wolph Foundation, recently visited Crestview Local Schools to present a check for $1,460 to Elementary Principal Lindsay Breese and music teacher Lindsey Moore, who applied for the grant in the fall of 2024. The money will allow Crestview to purchase three Global Beat Orff Xylophones. Specifically, the school will receive two alto xylophones, one soprano xylophone, mallets, and the chromatic bars for each instrument.

“This set of instruments enables me to have enough xylophones that my students can be in pairs at each instrument,” Moore said.

The Wolph Foundation was formed in 2021 as a memorial to Joseph Wolph, who lost his life to kidney disease in 2020. Mr. Wolph was a senior sales representative at Reineke Family Dealerships, specializing in custom order automobiles. He was also an avid guitarist, guitar collector, and teacher. Mrs. Wolph, Joseph’s mother, felt that a charity that serves local music educators would be a fitting way to carry on Joseph’s legacy of sharing his talent with younger musicians.

In the last four years, the Wolph Foundation, through donations and fundraisers, has consistently presented local schools with grants ranging between $450 and $1,700 to acquire instruments or assist school bands and choirs with travel or uniform expenses.

In 2024, The Wolph Foundation presented $1,000 scholarships to two graduating local high school seniors, both of whom hope to pursue a career in music performance or education.

For the first quarter of 2025, the Foundation is making $2,500 available to one or more public or private schools with music programs, or to other non-profit entities or individuals with a mission to support music education.

For more information, contact The Joseph Wolph Foundation through the charity’s website at Jwolphfoundation.org.