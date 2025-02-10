Lancers fall…

Lincolnview’s Zander Coil (above) puts up a long jumper during Monday night’s game vs. Paulding, while Kreston Tow (below) puts up a shot of his own. Lincolnview trailed by just one, 26-25 at halftime but the Panthers outscored the Lancers 25-6 in the third quarter and went on to enjoy a 70-43 victory. Coil finished with 11 points and Tow added nine. Lincolnview (5-15) will travel to Crestview on Friday and Paulding (12-8) will head to Tinora the same night. Photos courtesy of Hanna Young