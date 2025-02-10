All-NWC girls basketball players named
VW independent sports
Crestview’s Ellie Kline and Lincolnview’s Keira Breese have been named first team All-NWC in balloting done by conference coaches.
Through 22 games, Kline, a senior, is averaging 18.5 points, 4.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game. She eclipsed the 1,000 career points mark this season and also became the school’s all-time assists leader. She’s led the Lady Knights to a 19-3 (6-1 NWC) record, plus the No. 1 seed at the Division VI Van Wert district. The Lady Knights will host Antwerp in the sectional semifinals Tuesday night.
Breese, a junior, averaged 16.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.9 steals and 2.5 assists per game for Lincolnview (13-9, 3-4 NWC). The Lancers, the No. 6 seed at the Division VI Van Wert district, will play at No. 3 seed Allen East for the sectional championship on Saturday.
Kline and Breese are each joined by a pair of teammates who garnered all-conference accolades. Crestview’s Kaci Gregory (11.5 points, 2.5 steals, 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game) was named second team All-NWC, while Lincolnview’s Emerson Walker (13 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.3 steals) also earned second team All-NWC honors.
Crestview’s Kennedy Crider (6.9 points, 8.4 rebounds) and Lincolnview’s Ashlyn Price (7.0 points, 4.2 rebounds) were named honorable mention All-NWC.
Columbus Grove’s Lauryn Auchmuty was named the NWC Player of the Year and her coach, Brian Schroeder was named NWC Coach of the Year. The two teamed up to lead the the Bulldogs (20-2, 7-0 NWC) to an outright conference title. Auchmuty was also named PCL Player of the Year.
First team
Lauryn Auchmuty Sr., Columbus Grove
Rilynn Jones Sr., Allen East
Ellie Kline Sr., Crestview
Ayla Grandey., Sr Bluffton
Keira Breese Jr., Lincolnview
Clara Goecke Jr., Spencerville
Second team
Kaci Gregory So., Crestview
Nicole Nesby Jr., Columbus Grove
Evelyn Lehman So., Allen East
Emerson Walker Sr., Lincolnview
Kyah Kimmett Jr., Delphos Jefferson
Honorable mention
Briley Cook So., Spencerville
Kendal Palte Jr., Columbus Grove
Maelee Miller Fr., Bluffton
Kennedy Crider Sr., Crestview
Blair Utendorf Jr., Bluffton
Aubrey Frankhouser Sr., Lima Central Catholic
Ashlyn Price Sr., Lincolnview
Aubrey Schroeder Fr., Columbus Grove
Brooklynn Crumrine So., Allen East
Elian Muniz Jr., Spencerville
Coach of the Year: Brian Schroeder, Columbus Grove
Player of the Year: Lauryn Auchmuty, Columbus Grove
POSTED: 02/10/25 at 10:56 am. FILED UNDER: Sports