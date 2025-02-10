All-NWC girls basketball players named

VW independent sports

Crestview’s Ellie Kline and Lincolnview’s Keira Breese have been named first team All-NWC in balloting done by conference coaches.

Crestview’s Ellie Kline (4) has been named first team All-NWC. Wyatt Richardson photo

Through 22 games, Kline, a senior, is averaging 18.5 points, 4.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game. She eclipsed the 1,000 career points mark this season and also became the school’s all-time assists leader. She’s led the Lady Knights to a 19-3 (6-1 NWC) record, plus the No. 1 seed at the Division VI Van Wert district. The Lady Knights will host Antwerp in the sectional semifinals Tuesday night.

Breese, a junior, averaged 16.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.9 steals and 2.5 assists per game for Lincolnview (13-9, 3-4 NWC). The Lancers, the No. 6 seed at the Division VI Van Wert district, will play at No. 3 seed Allen East for the sectional championship on Saturday.

Kline and Breese are each joined by a pair of teammates who garnered all-conference accolades. Crestview’s Kaci Gregory (11.5 points, 2.5 steals, 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game) was named second team All-NWC, while Lincolnview’s Emerson Walker (13 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.3 steals) also earned second team All-NWC honors.

Crestview’s Kennedy Crider (6.9 points, 8.4 rebounds) and Lincolnview’s Ashlyn Price (7.0 points, 4.2 rebounds) were named honorable mention All-NWC.

Columbus Grove’s Lauryn Auchmuty was named the NWC Player of the Year and her coach, Brian Schroeder was named NWC Coach of the Year. The two teamed up to lead the the Bulldogs (20-2, 7-0 NWC) to an outright conference title. Auchmuty was also named PCL Player of the Year.

First team

Lincolnview’s Keira Breese (12) is a first team All-NWC player. Hanna Young photo

Lauryn Auchmuty Sr., Columbus Grove

Rilynn Jones Sr., Allen East

Ellie Kline Sr., Crestview

Ayla Grandey., Sr Bluffton

Keira Breese Jr., Lincolnview

Clara Goecke Jr., Spencerville



Second team

Kaci Gregory So., Crestview

Nicole Nesby Jr., Columbus Grove

Evelyn Lehman So., Allen East

Emerson Walker Sr., Lincolnview

Kyah Kimmett Jr., Delphos Jefferson



Honorable mention

Briley Cook So., Spencerville

Kendal Palte Jr., Columbus Grove

Maelee Miller Fr., Bluffton

Kennedy Crider Sr., Crestview

Blair Utendorf Jr., Bluffton

Aubrey Frankhouser Sr., Lima Central Catholic

Ashlyn Price Sr., Lincolnview

Aubrey Schroeder Fr., Columbus Grove

Brooklynn Crumrine So., Allen East

Elian Muniz Jr., Spencerville

Coach of the Year: Brian Schroeder, Columbus Grove

Player of the Year: Lauryn Auchmuty, Columbus Grove