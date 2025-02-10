Betty Lou (Jenkins) Foster

Betty Lou (Jenkins) Foster, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully at the age of 82 on February 3, 2025, after eight years with COPD.

Born on October 31, 1942, in Van Wert, Betty was lovingly raised by her great aunt and uncle, Nellie and George Perhamus.

She graduated from Lincolnview High School in 1961. She married Larry Foster on May 21, 1962, in Norfolk, Virginia, and they settled in Wetzel where they raised two daughters, Scheryl and Sheila. Betty made many friends on the jobs she held for years at Teleflex and The Van Wert Manufacturing Overall Company.

Betty Foster

Although she was small in size, she made up for it with her large personality and sense of independence. Betty wasn’t afraid to tackle any project, whether it was wiring a lamp, making her baked beans for Foster get-togethers, rearranging furniture or sewing a “doggy coat”. She was self-reliant, a hard worker, resilient and straightforward, a woman who spoke her mind and lived life on her own terms.

Betty had a compassionate heart, rescuing many animals in need. Everyone knew Betty couldn’t turn away an abandoned kitten, dog or baby bunny. Years ago, even a notably charming skunk left a lasting impression on her family and friends. Most recently, Cali, her beloved cat, spent many evenings keeping her company.

She was an avid fisher, often found casting lines beside her beloved husband, Larry Foster, with whom she shared countless memories and adventures. Together they traveled to flea markets, auctions and garage sales, amassing an impressive antique doll collection. Betty had a knack for interior decorating, using classic items found on those treasure hunts to bring nostalgia and warmth to their home.

Betty is survived by her husband, Larry Foster; daughters, Scheryl and Sheila Foster; brother, Bill (Kathy) Jenkins; granddaughters: Lynsay (Dusty) Kroft and Randie (Joe) Springer and 10-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Janice Bollenbacher, Connie Kundert and Vickie Foster; brothers-in-law, Denny (Jill) Foster and Greg Foster, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her great aunt and uncle, Nellie and George Perhamus; brothers, Freddie and Earl Jenkins; in-laws: Wayne and Evelyn Foster; grandson, Richard Adams Jr., and brother-in-law, Bob Foster.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate Betty’s life at a later date. Details regarding the timing of the ceremony will be shared in due course.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Van Wert County Humane Society, https://www.vwchs.org.

To share in Betty’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.