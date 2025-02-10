City acquiring property…

The City of Van Wert has agreed to purchase land adjacent to Smiley Park, at the intersection of Woodland Ave. and John Brown Rd (highlighted in yellow). The property will cost $180,000 and the current owner will remove the house. Mayor Ken Markward said there’s no specific use planned yet, but it’s expected the property will utimately be used to improve the park. Legislation authorizing the purchase is expected at a future meeting.