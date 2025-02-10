Crestview kindergarten registration

CONVOY — Crestview Local Schools will hold kindergarten registration for the 2025-2026 school year from Monday, March 3 through Friday, March 7.

Parents or guardians residing in the Crestview School district with a child five years of age on or before August 1, 2025, may register their child for kindergarten for the 2025-2026 school year. Parents/guardians requesting open enrollment for their kindergarten student to the Crestview School district should also register at this time.

Parents/guardians with a preschool student currently enrolled in the Crestview Early Childhood Center and transitioning into kindergarten for the 2025-2026 school year can register their child for kindergarten by going to www.crestviewknights.com and filling out the Kindergarten Registration Form Survey.

Parents/guardians who are new to the district and would like to register their child for kindergarten can come to the Crestview Early Childhood Center the week of March 3-7, during the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Enter through Door No. 1, which is the main entrance.

When registering a child for kindergarten, parents/guardians will need to bring with them the following documents: the child’s certified birth certificate, the child’s immunization record, custody papers (if applicable), and one proof of residency document (mortgage statement, lease agreement, voter registration card, utility statement, bank statement, or rent receipt). A post office box cannot validate residency requirements.

The State of Ohio requires the following immunizations for public school children:

Four or more doses of DTaP

Three or more doses of Polio (the final dose administered on or after the fourth birthday)

Two doses of MMR

Two doses of Varicella

Three doses of Hepatitis B

Hepatitis A vaccine is recommended if not previously received.

All immunizations are required to be documented by the 15th day of school.

Parents will need to update immunizations with their child’s physician or with the Van Wert County Health Department at 419.238.0808, ext. 103 or ext. 107. Vision, hearing, and speech screenings will be conducted at the beginning of the 2025-2026 kindergarten school year as a part of kindergarten screening.

Anyone who needs additional information, or has questions should contact Casey Dowler, Early Childhood Center Principal at dowler.casey@crestviewknights.com or 419.749.9100, ext. 3001.