Helping hand…

Van Wert Elks Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, assisted the Van Wert D.A.R.E. program with their annual D.A.R.E. pre-Valentine’s Day Pancake and Sausage Breakfast held on Saturday at Van Wert Elementary School. Over 550 people were served that morning. Members of Van Wert Elks Lodge were busy helping on the serving line and back in the kitchen area as well. The Elks are proud to be able to assist with this great event for the kids. Pictured are lodge members Al Zimmerman, Matt Krol, Gary Schaffer and Kathy Shaffer. Photo submitted