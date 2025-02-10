Jamie Paul Lautzenheiser

Jamie Paul Lautzenheiser, 51, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

He was born September 16, 1972, in Van Wert County and was the son of James Paul Lautzenheiser and Kathy Rose (Routt) Johnson, who both preceded him in death.

He is survived by his daughter, Chelsea Lautzenheiser (Jake); his grandchildren, Stella and Luka Secrist, all of Van Wert; his two brothers, Joseph Lautzenheiser of Convoy, and Matthew (Julie) Lautzenheiser of Van Wert. He is also survived by two nephews, Tyler (Sherry), Jared (Chloe) Lautzenheiser and a niece, Isabel Lautzenheiser all of Van Wert; his step- father, Conrad Johnson of Van Wert, and a close family friend raised like a son, Cory Knuth.

A lot of people knew him by his nickname “Beetle”. He was always down to play a good game of poker.

He enjoyed collecting coins and spending time with his grandchildren. He was an avid Jeff Gordon fan, and was a fan of the 49ers. He loved old cars, especially Nova’s. He loved being outdoors.

The family will receive visitors from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, at Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert.