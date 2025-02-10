Latta doesn’t miss a D.C. vote

VW independent staff/submitted information

WASHINGTON D.C. — U.S. Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5) has been named by Roll Call as one of just 13 members of the U.S. House of Representatives who voted on all 516 roll call votes in 2024 and one of only 18 members to vote on all 719 roll call votes in 2023.

Bob Latta

“I believe it is my duty as the Representative for Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District to do everything I can to show up and represent my constituents in the People’s House through voting,” Latta said. “That’s why I’m proud to have not missed a single vote during the two years of the 118th Congress. As House Republicans work to lower costs, secure the border, and get our fiscal house in order, it’s imperative we have full voting participation from our Members. I pledge to my constituents that I will do everything I can to continue showing up, voting, and representing their best interests in Congress.”

The Fifth Congressional District stretches from Van Wert, Paulding and Mercer counties all the way into Lorain County in northeastern Ohio. In all, the district is comprised of all or parts of 12 counties.

Latta is serving his ninth full two-year term in the U.S. House of Representatives. He serves as a senior member of the Energy and Commerce Committee. He is Chair of the Energy Subcommittee and is a member of the Communications & Technology Subcommittee and the Environment Subcommittee.