Random Thoughts: tourney hoops, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts centers around the boys basketball tournament draw and sectionals, single season turnarounds and the Super Bowl.

Don’t like it

I don’t want to sound negative, but I have to say it. I don’t like this year’s sectional/district tournament setup.

While there was always a certain charm to sectional doubleheaders played on a neutral site, it’s okay that the higher seed will host at the sectional level. The rest of Ohio has done it that way for years. I’ll admit, I’ll miss the doubleheaders a little, but it is what it is.

What I really don’t like is that sectional semifinal games are few and far between. Van Wert has one because there are 10 teams in the Elida district, but most other divisions have eight teams, which means no sectional semifinals, go straight to the finals. That in itself isn’t the worst thing. The worst thing is seemingly all sectional title games will be played at the same time on the same night. In previous years, games were divided up over different nights by division. It was much better when the games were spread out a bit.

Division IV

The Division IV Findlay district, formerly Division II, is an interesting one. In my mind, it’s wide open.

Elida (13-6) is the No. 1 seed and deservedly so. The Bulldogs have won four straight and seven of their last eight games, with the only loss coming to Lima Central Catholic (48-45).

Upper Sandusky (14-6) is the No. 2 seed, but the Rams were dismantled by No. 6 seed Ottawa-Glandorf 63-40 on Saturday. No. 3 seed Shelby (12-8) is hard to figure out. The Whippets are a talented team and they’ve played a challeging schedule. It’s been an up and down year for Shelby, but I’m not sure I’d want to face the Whippets any sooner than I had to. No. 4 seed Bath is more than competitve and don’t count out No. 5 seed Van Wert. No. 6 seed Ottawa-Glandorf could be considered the wild card in this district. It wouldn’t be a shock to see the Titans get out of the sectional and play a district game or two.

Biggest turnaround

The biggest regular season turnaround award (boys basketball) goes to – the Bath Wildcats. Bath was 2-20 last season. Heading into tonight’s action against Allen East, the Wildcats are 12-8.

The next biggest turnaround award goes to Defiance. One could argue this one is the real biggest turnaround but regardless, the Bulldogs were 7-15 last season and are 15-4 heading into tonight’s game against Archbold.

Honorable mention turnaround goes to Van Wert. The Cougars were 4-18 last season, but are 8-12 next season. With a game against Kenton looming and a rematch against the Wildcats in the sectional semifinals, Van Wert has a real chance to hit at least 10 wins with a still very young team.

Turnaround II

I’m not pointing this out to disparage anyone or any team. I’m doing it to show how senior-laden and how talented the WBL was last year.

No team suffered greater graduation losses than Ottawa-Glandorf, with Colin White and Co. moving on. Last year, the Titans were 19-3 during the regular season, but are currently 7-11. Here’s the thing – no one wanted to play O-G in the sectionals and for good reason. Also, this team will be back sooner than some people realize.

St. Marys Memorial was 16-6 last regular season but the Roughriders are 5-15 this season. Kenton was 11-11 last season, but is 1-18 this season. Celina was 12-10 last season but is 4-16 this season. Again, graduation really took its toll on the WBL. Yet, the future looks good for all of the aforementioned teams.

Division VI

The Division VI Elida district, formerly the Division IV Elida district, is tough again. Lima Central Catholic, Crestview, Bluffton and Columbus Grove are the top four seeds. After years of running into Ottawa-Glandorf in Division III, Wayne Trace is in the Elida district and is the No. 5 seed. Ada is 13-7 and is the No. 6 seed. Yes, it’s accurate to say the Elida district is a meatgrinder again.

Then there’s the Division VI Wapakoneta district – the top three seeds are Spencerville, Marion Local and Coldwater. Ouch. That’s rough.

Girls hoops

Girls sectionals tip off this week, starting with Antwerp at Crestview tonight. Best of luck to all area girls basketball teams.

Super Bowl

I’m still astounded how bad Kansas City looked on offense, especially in the first half, against Philadelphia. That might have been the biggest shock of all on Sunday. To me, the Chiefs looked totally unprepared for this game, which is hard to imagine. While I picked the Eagles to win, it was hard to imagine that things would transpire like they did.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.