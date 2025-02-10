Real estate transfers 2/3-2/6/2025

The following information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office.

Mark E. Slusher, Norma P. Slusher, Mark Slusher to Tina Slusher, Wren inlots, lot 106.

Estate of Sharly D. Mosier, Sharyl Harrington to Danny L. Mosier, Dan Mosier, Willshire inlots, lot 172.

Steve M. Griffiths, Steve M. Griffths Atty, Annette M. Newton Atty to Whitney Brooke Nihiser, Convoy inlots, lot 192.

John E. Ryder, Amy P. Ryder to Timepiece Properties LLC, Van Wert inlots, lot 3088.

Jan A. Kimmet to Jan A. Kimmet Living Trust, Jan A. Kimmet Living Trust TR, Van Wert lots, lot 957.

Estate of Robert Wertenberger, Robert L. Wertenberger to Jimmy Rivera, Convoy inlots, lot 277.

Mandy A. Miller, Mandy A. Haiber to Maggie Inkrott, Delphos inlots, lot 655.

Ralph E. Rigdon, Susan L Rigdon, Steven L. Ridgon, Jane Rigdon, Steven L. Ridgon Atty, Ralph E. Rigdon Atty, Susan L. Rigdon Atty to Robert J. Kesler, Diana L. Kesler, Van Wert outlots, lot 150.

Cynthia E. Kohorst, Thomas M. Riggenbach Shf, to Amy Johns, a portion of Section 13, Union Township.

Anthony J. Knippen, Melany M. Knippen, Melany Knippen to Knippen Lands LLC, a portion of Section 24, Jackson Township.

James E. McClure Living Trust, James E. McClure Living Trust TR, Yvonne M. Scher-McClure Living Trust, Yvonne M. Scher-McClure Living Trust, Butterfly Meadows Solar Project LLC, Van Wert County Auditor, Van Wert County Treasurer to Ohio Department of Transportation, Department of Transportation, State of Ohio, Ohio State Department of Transportation, a portion of Section 19, Hoaglin Township; a portion of Section 24, Union Township.