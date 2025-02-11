Bronson joins Van Wert Live team

By Quincy Thompson

Exciting things are always happening at Van Wert LIVE, and this week, we are thrilled to introduce the newest member of our team, Madison Bronson.

Madison has joined us as the Front of House Manager, bringing her energy, enthusiasm, and commitment to making every guest’s experience unforgettable at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

Madison Bronson

Madison is no stranger to Van Wert. She is actively involved in our community and is passionate about live entertainment. Her role will place her at the heart of our operations, ensuring that show nights run smoothly and that every guest feels welcome from the moment they walk through our doors. Whether she’s greeting patrons in the lobby, coordinating volunteers, or handling the fast-paced details of show night, Madison will be a familiar and friendly face at Van Wert LIVE events.

“I am so excited to be a part of this incredible team,” Bronson said. “Live entertainment brings people together, and I’m honored to help create memorable experiences for our guests.”

Please join us in welcoming Madison to the Van Wert LIVE family. The next time you attend a show, be sure to say hello – you’ll likely see her making sure everything runs seamlessly for another spectacular night of live entertainment.

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.