Crestview BOE receives new proposal

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — Proposed upgrades to Crestview’s athletic facilities will not require the use of taxpayer money.

The Crestview Local Schools Board of Education held a work session Monday night to discuss the facilities project, and the board invited representatives from Garmann Miller architectural firm to the meeting.

According to Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf, the preliminary scope of the project is as follows:

Renovations to the high school gym and locker rooms

Renovations to the primary concession stand and lobby area

New baseball and softball dugouts and renovated press boxes with the addition of safety netting at the sports complex

New locker room and concession area at the sports complex

Renovation of the track, football, and soccer field that includes elongating the track, new lighting and a turf surface for the playing field

A 2-bay bus repair/maintenance building

Enlargement of the playground at the ECC

“These improvements to the school district will be financed without going to the taxpayers,” Mollenkopf said. “The board is exploring the Certificates of Participation (COPs) program to finance the renovations and upgrades working through the process with Robert W. Baird Co, Inc. with a portion of the cost paid for with funds that have been set aside for the maintenance of all district facilities. Remaining funds from other locally funded initiatives will also be used to fund these projects.”

Larger scale plans were unveiled last fall, including an access drive from Tully St. near Dollar General to the athletic facilities, a training center and more. Much to the dismay of the board, the estimated price was $40 million, leading board members to ask for an alternative or smaller scale plan. According to Mollenkopf, the latest proposal will cost between $9-$10 million.