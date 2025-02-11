Hospital expanding in-house pharmacy

VW independent staff/submitted information

Construction is underway on a $3.15 million pharmacy expansion at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. The renovation will allow the hospital to grow its essential services and enhance patient care.

The project will relocate and expand the hospital’s pharmacy to 2,500 square feet, nearly double the size of the hospital’s current pharmacy.

“This investment is the latest example of how we are committed to providing high-level care, close to home for our patients,” said Paula Stabler, Van Wert Hospital’s chief nursing officer. “We are excited to be able to have the opportunity to expand the services we offer.”

The expansion will also include the addition of a clean room – a space where sterile intravenous compounding occurs. The hospital’s current pharmacy includes a clean room for non-hazardous medication. The new space will add a hazardous medication clean room and receiving/storage space.

Construction will not impact patient care or operations and is expected to last through October of this year.