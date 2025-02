Knights win!

Kaci Gregory (above) put up a shot during Tuesday’s Division VI sectional semifinal against Antwerp, while Kennedy Crider (below) dives for a loose ball against the Archers. No. 1 seed Crestview won the game handily, 57-23 (see recap above) and will host No. 7 seed Delphos Jefferson for the sectional championship at 2 p.m. Saturday. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent