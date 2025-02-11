Ohio Recovery Center shutting down

VW independent staff

Ohio Recovery Center, 15145 Lincoln Highway, Van Wert, has announced it is shutting down all of its local operations by March 9.

In a “WARN Act (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice issued on Tuesday, ORC said the closure is due to “significant and recent unforseeable business circumstances, including a recent unanticipated and unprecedented decline in the patient census.” It also noted the company was unsuccessful in obtaining additional capital investment, extention of credit or other financial solutions.

The notice said most workers will be separated from employment between February 14-27, with a small number of employees continuing through March 9 to complete tasks associated with the final wind-down of the company’s operations.