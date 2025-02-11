Roundup: wrestling, hoops, bowling

VW independent sports

Wrestling

Van Wert 53 Kenton 23

Van Wert wrestlers wrapped their regular season with a convincing 53-23 victory over the Kenton Wildcats in a WBL match-up in the Cougar’s Den on Tuesday. With the victory, the Cougars finished 4-5 in the WBL. Individual results are as follows:

126 – Tristan Hoehn (VW) forfeit

132 – Harrison Brien (K) forfeit

138 – Carter Bledsoe (VW) 15-0 technical fall over Karson Davis (K)

144 – Briggs Wallace (VW) 11-4 decision over Isaiah Mundy (K)

150 – Ben Hamilton (VW) forfeit

157 – Alex Benner (VW) forfeit

165 – Auston Welker (VW) forfeit

175 – Isaac Blevins (K) 17-0 technical fall over Carter Heath (VW)

190 – Isaiah Poland (K) forfeit

215 – Matthew Handel (K) pinned (1:00) Ben Verville (VW)

285 – Breese Bollenbacher (VW) 3-1decision over Brison Laubis (K)

106 – Owen Bates (VW) forfeit

113 – Heath Calvelage (VW) pinned (:57) Sierra Vansky (K)

120 – Ryan Wallace (VW) pinned (4:30) Logan Kopanka (K)

The Cougars are back in action at the WBL Tournament at Ottawa-Glandorf on Saturday. Wrestling will start at 9 a.m.

Girls basketball

Crestview 57 Antwerp 23

CONVOY — The top-seeded Crestview Lady Knights opened the postseason with a 57-23 victory over No. 8 seed Antwerp in the Division VI sectional semifinals on Tuesday.

Kaci Gregory scored eight points in the opening quarter, including a pair of treys, Kennedy Crider added six points and Ellie Kline and Lilie Best each scored four points to help Crestview to a 24-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. Kline added 11 more points in the second quarter, with nine points coming on triples, and the Lady Knights led 37-11 at halftime. Kline, who finished with 22 points and five assists, scored seven more points in the third quarter and Crestview carried a 51-19 lead into the final stanza.

Gregory hit double digits with 10 points, and Crider scored 10 points and had nine rebounds. Caroline Rohrs led Antwerp (8-15) with 10 points.

The Knights (20-3) will take on No. 7 seed Delphos Jefferson for the sectional championship at 2 p.m. Saturday at Ray Etzler Gymnasium.

Bowling

Lincolnview, Shawnee split

DELPHOS — At the Delphos Recreation Center on Monday, Lincolnview and Shawnee split in varsity bowling action, with the Lancer girls winning 2575-2243 and the Indians taking the boys’ match 3003-2651.

Aydreigh Hanicq led Lincolnview with a 207-204-411 series, followed by Karighan King (139-223-362), Aubrey Ricker (195-150-345), Abby Dannenfelser (163-175-338) and Lily Wyatt (145-177-322).

On the boys’ side, Grayden Clay led the Lancers with a 211-189-400 series, followed by Pacey Early (192-168-360), Zach Newell (180-178-358), Owen Dannenfelser (165-153-318) and Evan Elling (161-142-303).