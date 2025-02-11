Second round interviews to begin

VW independent staff

CONVOY — The Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will begin second round interviews of superintendent candidates during a special session at 5 p.m. today in the board office. The board will immediately go into executive session for interviews. No action will be taken after the closed door meeting.

According to Board President Brad Perrott, there were seven applicants for the job and three of them were interviewed during the first round. Two will be interviewed a second time, both tonight.

The board is seeking a replacement for current Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf, who’s retiring July 31.