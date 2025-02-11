Sophomores visit Vantage Career Center

VW independent staff/submitted information

Vantage Career Center recently opened its doors to over 850 sophomores from 13 associate school districts for its annual Sophomore Day. The event, provided students with a firsthand look at Vantage student life, career opportunities, and the potential pathways available through career-technical education.

During Sophomore Day, each student had the opportunity to shadow current Vantage students in two career-technical programs of their choice. Each 45-minute session featured interactive activities, student-led demonstrations, and discussions with industry professionals and alumni. Sophomores explored high-demand career fields while learning about key opportunities, such as Career Advanced Placement and College Credit Plus, which can give them a head start on post-secondary education and workforce success.

Hundreds of sophomores recently explored Vantage Career Center, engaging in hands-on activities, student-led demonstrations, and conversations with industry professionals and alumni. Photo submitted

In the machining and engineering technologies (previously known as precision machining) program, visiting sophomores had the chance to create an aluminum spinning top, learn facing techniques on manual lathes, CNC machining, and engraving using both three-axis and five-axis CNC equipment. Meanwhile, construction equipment technology students explored heavy equipment operations on a variety of machines, and interactive media students demonstrated web design and Adobe software certifications.

To conclude their visit, sophomores heard from various seniors who shared insights about their student experiences, accomplishments, and future aspirations as they approached graduation.

Sophomores and their families are encouraged to continue their exploration of Vantage at the upcoming Open House from 5-8 p.m. Monday, February 24. This event offers a deeper dive into career-technical programs, allowing students to engage with instructors, current students, and industry professionals.

Frequently Asked Questions about Vantage enrollment:

Q: Can I go to college after Vantage?

A: Yes. Vantage prepares students for both career and college pathways. Approximately 40 percent of Vantage graduates continue their education at a two- or four-year college, while earning college credit as a Vantage student. Students should consult their school counselor to ensure they meet college entrance requirements.

Q: Is College Credit Plus available through Vantage?

A: Yes. Many Vantage programs have articulation agreements with local colleges, allowing students to earn college credit for lab work, certifications and through their academic classes.

Q: Can I participate in home school sports and activities?

A: Yes. Vantage students can remain active in their home school extracurriculars, including sports, band, drama, and more.

Q: What is the cost to attend Vantage?

A: There is no tuition to attend Vantage. A $100 program fee covers tools, supplies, equipment, and uniforms.

Q: When are applications due?

A: The priority application deadline is February 28. Students can apply online at https://www.vantagecareercenter.com/FutureStudents.aspx and press the Apply Now button. Enrollment continues throughout spring and summer, but first-choice programs may fill quickly.

Vantage offers 18 career-technical programs for high school students. For more information, visit vantagecareercenter.com, talk to a school counselor, or contact Vantage Student Services at 419.238.5411 or 1.800.686.3944 ext. 2160.

Vantage Career Center will celebrate National Career and Technical Education Month from 5-7:30 p.m. Monday, February, 24. The Open House welcomes students, parents, alumni, community members, and associate school staff to explore Vantage programs through lab tours, student-led demonstrations, and conversations with local employers.

A parent information session from 6-6:30 p.m. in the community room will provide insight into student opportunities at Vantage, including College Credit Plus. Sophomores who received an invitation in the mail should bring their postcard to the Open House to claim a free Vantage t-shirt.

Vantage Adult Post-secondary Education will also be on-site to provide information for high school seniors and adults looking to further their education or enhance their skills. Numerous grants and scholarship opportunities are available.

During the “Taste of Vantage,” those in attendance will be able to sample delicious offerings from area restaurants like Millie’s Cafe, Black Angus Catering Company, Canalside Burgers and Brew, Moose Landing Country Club, and the Vantage Culinary Arts program, where guests can purchase tasting tickets, one for $1 or six for $5. Proceeds will support the Vantage student activity fund.