Van Wert Fire Department hosts annual awards banquet

Jeff Ricker (left) receives the Firefighter/EMT of the Year Award from Van Wert Fire Chief Jon Jones. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer

By Chief Jon Jones/special to the VW independent

The Van Wert Fire Department celebrated a year of outstanding service and dedication during its annual awards banquet, held on Sunday to recognize the remarkable achievements of its members throughout 2024.

Peer-selected excellence

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Firefighter/EMT of the Year Award to Jeff Ricker. With nine years of committed service to the department, Ricker’s award—selected by his peers—reflects his unwavering professionalism and dedication on the front lines.

Advancing through education and training

Ethan Fraker was honored with the Training Award for 2024. In addition to his on-the-job excellence, Fraker is actively pursuing an associate’s degree in fire science. This year, he also successfully completed his Fire Officer One and Rescue Tech certification, which encompasses five critical modalities: swift water rescue, rope rescue, auto extrication, trench rescue, and structural collapse. This accomplishment underscores his unwavering commitment to continuous learning and professional growth.

Recognizing consistency and reliability

Dependability Awards were presented to Ed Carter and Reserve Brock Profit, acknowledging their dependability and reliability. Their commitment to the community is a testament to the department’s core values of trust and excellence.

Celebrating a day of unprecedented activity

Shift III received the Busy Shift Award for their remarkable response to 18 incidents in a single 24-hour period on February 26, 2024. Their ability to manage multiple emergencies with efficiency and calm under pressure is a model of teamwork and resilience.

Honoring years of service

Milestones in service were also celebrated during the banquet. Brett Schumm and Ethan Fraker marked five years of dedicated service, while Zach Merkle celebrated a decade of commitment to protecting the community. These milestones highlight the long-term dedication that is the backbone of the Van Wert Fire Department.

Family and community engagement

The event was made even more special by the presence of many children, who came to witness their parents being recognized for their significant contributions. Ellen Jones and Robin Schumm organized numerous activities to entertain the young guests, ensuring that the afternoon was engaging for all ages and truly a family celebration.

A salute to retired heroes

The evening was further enriched by the presence of several retired firefighters, whose contributions have paved the way for today’s successes. In attendance were honored veterans including Chief Ron Rank; Captains Bob Barker,Hugh Saunier; Frank Hoffman; and Roger Wurst; Lieutenant Rob Miller; Firefighter George Noggle; and Jeff Henderson. Their legacy continues to inspire current and future generations of firefighters.

A memorable afternoon

Attendees enjoyed a meal catered by Black Angus, which provided a perfect complement to an afternoon filled with recognition, reflection, and inspiration. The banquet not only celebrated past achievements but also energized the department for the challenges and opportunities ahead.

The Van Wert Fire Department’s annual awards banquet was a fitting tribute to the courage, skill, and dedication of its members. As the department moves forward, it remains committed to excellence in service, training, and community safety.