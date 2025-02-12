BDC donation…

The Business Development Corporation of Van Wert County (BDC) has announced a generous donation from BRSW that will support the organization’s Capital Campaign and further its mission to foster economic growth within Van Wert County. BDC Vice-President Pat Ryan said the BDC is grateful for the donation, which will have a direct and positive impact on the economic vitality of Van Wert County. Pictured from left to right are Andrew Bashore, BRSW; Aaron Baker, BDC board member; Jon Stoller, BRSW; Pat Ryan, BDC Vice-President. Photo submitted