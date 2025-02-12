Big sale for upcoming NPAC shows

Van Wert LIVE is offering a limited-time Valentine’s weekend ticket sale on all upcoming Van Wert LIVE events at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. From Wednesday, February 12, through Sunday, February 16, select seating sections for all shows will be available at 25 percent off.

To take advantage of this special offer, customers must use the code LOVE25 at checkout. The sale ends at midnight on February 16.

For tickets and more information, visit VANWERTLIVE.COM or call the Box Office at 419.238.6722 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.