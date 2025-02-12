Car fire…

The Van Wert Fire Department was called to Subway on S. Shannon St. to battle icy conditions and a car fire at the drive-thru window. The call came in shortly before 6:30 p.m. and firefighters were able to quickly extinugish the blaze despite the icy surface conditions. The driver was able to escape without harm, but the car was a total loss and the exterior of the drive-thru window sustained mild damage. The Van Wert Police Department assisted at the scene. Bob Barnes VWFD photographer