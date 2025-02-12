Schools issue 2-hour delays for Thursday

VW independent staff

Icy road conditions on Wednesday night led a number of local schools to issue a two-hour delay to the start of classes on Thursday. The list includes:

Crestview Local Schools

Lincolnview Local Schools

Parkway Local Schools

Thomas Edison Preschool

Van Wert City Schools

Wayne Trace Local Schools

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for all of northwest Ohio until 7 a.m. Thursday. Local law enforcement officers spent much of Wednesday night responding to slide-offs and other accidents caused by icy road conditions.