Schools issue 2-hour delays for Thursday
VW independent staff
Icy road conditions on Wednesday night led a number of local schools to issue a two-hour delay to the start of classes on Thursday. The list includes:
Crestview Local Schools
Lincolnview Local Schools
Parkway Local Schools
Thomas Edison Preschool
Van Wert City Schools
Wayne Trace Local Schools
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for all of northwest Ohio until 7 a.m. Thursday. Local law enforcement officers spent much of Wednesday night responding to slide-offs and other accidents caused by icy road conditions.
POSTED: 02/12/25 at 9:51 pm.