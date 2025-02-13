Ag Society hosting reverse raffle

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Agricultural Society will be hosting its ninth annual reverse raffle on March 29, at the Junior Fair Building at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. The doors will open at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6 p.m.

The annual fundraiser will include multiple opportunities to win prizes, a 50/50 drawing, silent and live auction items and more. The last ticket drawn will receive $7,000, with the second to last ticket receiving $3,500, the third to last ticket receiving $1,500 and the fourth to last ticket receiving $750.

The event will be catered by Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ. Raffle tickets are $100 each and dinner tickets are $30 each. Only 300 raffle tickets will be sold. Both tickets include a catered meal, complimentary drinks and the ability to participate in the various activities held during the event. Tickets for the event are available through the Van Wert County Fair Office, 1055 S. Washington St., Van Wert, or by contacting any fair board director.