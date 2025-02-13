Klopfenstein seeks to update SORN law

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representatives Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) and Josh Williams (R-Sylvania Twp.) recently introduced legislation to close a current loophole in Ohio’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification (SORN) laws.

This legislation will expand SORN laws to prevent sex offenders from living within 2,000 feet of their victim or loitering within 1,000 feet.

State Representatives Josh Williams and Roy Klopfenstein and Josh Williams introduce their bill to update Ohio’s SORN laws. Photo submitted

“Eighty percent of sexual assaults are committed by someone the victim knows,” Klopfenstein said. “Updating current law to prohibit offenders from living near their victims is critical to ensure the safety of our children and greater communities.”

Under current law, sex offenders are prohibited from living within 1,000 feet of any school, preschool, childcare center, children’s crisis care facility, or residential infant care center. However, there is no restriction preventing them from living right next door to their victim.

“Under no circumstance should a child fear their safety in their own home,” Williams said. “It is critical we act swiftly to close this dangerous loophole and ultimately, protect our kids and other victims of sexual assault.”

This bill is modeled after a law in Oklahoma that passed unanimously and has since been adopted in five other states.

The legislation awaits a bill number and committee assignment.

Klopfenstein represents Ohio’s 82nd District, which includes all of Van Wert, Paulding, and Putnam counties and the southern portion of Defiance County.